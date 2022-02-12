How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

The state of Maryland has two schools ranked in the Men's Division I Media Poll Top 10, and both of the programs will face each other today.

Loyola (Maryland) will be facing off against the University of Maryland today in a battle of the No. 8 team in the country going against the No. 2 team in the country.

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs University of Maryland today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch the Loyola (Md.) vs University of Maryland game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins are attempting to maintain that No. 2 rating with a win over Loyola, but the Greyhounds won't be giving their position in the standings up easily.

Today kicks off the season for the Greyhounds, but the Terrapins are coming off a win over High Point University. They won 21-13 and will look to keep that momentum going into today.

The Terrapins were one of the best teams in collegiate lacrosse last year. They went on a run of winning 15 straight games. However, their run ended in the national championship when they fall to a great Virginia program.

Maryland has a very potent offense and is favored to win, but Loyola has also consistently a good program.

Tune in to the Big Ten Network at 12 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.