Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The state of Maryland has two schools ranked in the Men's Division I Media Poll Top 10, and both of the programs will face each other today.

Loyola (Maryland) will be facing off against the University of Maryland today in a battle of the No. 8 team in the country going against the No. 2 team in the country.

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs University of Maryland today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch the Loyola (Md.) vs University of Maryland game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins are attempting to maintain that No. 2 rating with a win over Loyola, but the Greyhounds won't be giving their position in the standings up easily.

Today kicks off the season for the Greyhounds, but the Terrapins are coming off a win over High Point University. They won 21-13 and will look to keep that momentum going into today.

The Terrapins were one of the best teams in collegiate lacrosse last year. They went on a run of winning 15 straight games. However, their run ended in the national championship when they fall to a great Virginia program.

Maryland has a very potent offense and is favored to win, but Loyola has also consistently a good program.

Tune in to the Big Ten Network at 12 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates off the ice after loss to Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

just now
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

just now
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Baylor

just now
USATSI_17645168
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. Georgetown

just now
Chelsea
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Palmeiras

30 minutes ago
Army Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Navy at Army in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Horoya AC vs. ES Sétif

1 hour ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Lille

1 hour ago
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy