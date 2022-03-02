How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 9 Loyola looks to stay perfect against Penn.

The Quakers (1-1) will look to get their first win in program history against No. 9 Loyola (2-0) when the Greyhounds visit Franklin Field on Wednesday.

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Penn in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

After a 19-15 loss during the 2020 season, Loyola improved to a perfect 4-0 against Pennsylvania in program history and have now won two in a row to start the season.

Loyola started the season by defeating No. 24 Johns Hopkins 14-5 in its season opener, and then followed that up by holding off Towson in its most recent action last Wednesday. Loyola opened on a 6-0 run to start the game and eventually held a 12-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Although the Tigers scored four of the game’s final five goals to make the final score 13-11, the Greyhounds controlled play and got the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

As for the Quakers, they lost a close one 10-8 to Johns Hopkins, where they held an early lead. But Hopkins finished strong by holding the Quakers scoreless in the final ten minutes of the game.

Loyola will look to extend its winning streak over the Quakers to five games on Wednesday.

