Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Loyola looks to stay perfect against Penn.

The Quakers (1-1) will look to get their first win in program history against No. 9 Loyola (2-0) when the Greyhounds visit Franklin Field on Wednesday.

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Penn in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Loyola (Md.) at Penn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a 19-15 loss during the 2020 season, Loyola improved to a perfect 4-0 against Pennsylvania in program history and have now won two in a row to start the season.

Loyola started the season by defeating No. 24 Johns Hopkins 14-5 in its season opener, and then followed that up by holding off Towson in its most recent action last Wednesday. Loyola opened on a 6-0 run to start the game and eventually held a 12-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Although the Tigers scored four of the game’s final five goals to make the final score 13-11, the Greyhounds controlled play and got the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

As for the Quakers, they lost a close one 10-8 to Johns Hopkins, where they held an early lead. But Hopkins finished strong by holding the Quakers scoreless in the final ten minutes of the game.

Loyola will look to extend its winning streak over the Quakers to five games on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Loyola (Md.) at Penn

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
5
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Honduras

By Quinn Roberts
9 minutes ago
arizona state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
29 minutes ago
soccer
Soccer

How to Watch CD Universidad Católica vs. Club Bolivar

By Rafael Urbina
44 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Guaraní vs. América-MG

By Quinn Roberts
44 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Guaraní vs. América FC (MG)

By Rafael Urbina
59 minutes ago
SYRACUSE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
59 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at Paycom Center. Sacramento won 131-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy