How to Watch Marist at Quinnipiac in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marist takes on Quinnipiac in MAAC play on Saturday in college lacrosse.

After snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over Siena last weekend, Marist (2-6) continues MAAC play when it travels to Hamden to take on Quinnipiac (1-6) on Saturday.

How to Watch Marist at Quinnipiac in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Marist at Quinnipiac on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their thrilling victory over Siena, the Red Foxes scored two goals in the final two minutes to take the lead and eventually the victory, defeating Siena 11-10 last Saturday night. Marist’s James Lyons led the way with four goals, collecting his second hat trick of the season. Jojo Pirreca also added a game-high five points, with three goals and two assists for the Foxes.

As for Quinnipiac, it has lost six straight games after opening the season with a win over UMass Lowell back in early February. In their last game action, the Bobcats lost a close one to Monmouth by a score of 9-8 after the Hawks scored the final two goals of the contest. Steven Germain led the way for QU with three goals while John DeLucia added two scores.

The Bobcats will now look to snap their lengthy losing streak and secure their first conference win of the season at home on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

