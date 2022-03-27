Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-ranked Maryland looks to stay undefeated at Penn State in this college lacrosse matchup.

Top-ranked Maryland (7-0) travels to Panzer Stadium to take on Penn State (2-6) in their first conference matchup of the season on Sunday night.

The Terps are coming off a statement win in a rematch of the 2021 national championship, dominating No. 3 Virginia by a score of 23-12. Maryland was firing on all cylinders as it got some revenge against Virginia, with 11 different Terrapins scoring goals.

Leading the charge for Maryland in its victory over Virginia were Keegan Khan's four goals and hat tricks for three different players: Logan Wisnauskas, Jonathan Donville and Owen Murphy. The Terps also dominated with a 53-34 shot advantage.

As for Penn State, it has lost three in a row entering Sunday’s showdown against the No. 1 team in the country. In their most recent loss to Bucknell, the Nittany Lions’ late comeback attempt fell short when a last-second shot attempt went wide with eight seconds remaining.

Maryland has a near-perfect 8-1 record against Penn State in the series history and will look to continue their dominance over the Lions on Sunday.

