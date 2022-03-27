How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in College Lacrosse

Top-ranked Maryland looks to stay undefeated at Penn State in this college lacrosse matchup.

Top-ranked Maryland (7-0) travels to Panzer Stadium to take on Penn State (2-6) in their first conference matchup of the season on Sunday night.

The Terps are coming off a statement win in a rematch of the 2021 national championship, dominating No. 3 Virginia by a score of 23-12. Maryland was firing on all cylinders as it got some revenge against Virginia, with 11 different Terrapins scoring goals.

How to Watch the Maryland at Penn State Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Maryland at Penn State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leading the charge for Maryland in its victory over Virginia were Keegan Khan's four goals and hat tricks for three different players: Logan Wisnauskas, Jonathan Donville and Owen Murphy. The Terps also dominated with a 53-34 shot advantage.

As for Penn State, it has lost three in a row entering Sunday’s showdown against the No. 1 team in the country. In their most recent loss to Bucknell, the Nittany Lions’ late comeback attempt fell short when a last-second shot attempt went wide with eight seconds remaining.

Maryland has a near-perfect 8-1 record against Penn State in the series history and will look to continue their dominance over the Lions on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply