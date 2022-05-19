Maryland vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 2 Maryland hosts No. 7 seed Florida in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

After routing rival Duke in the second round of the NCAA Women’s College Lacrosse tournament, No. 2 seed Maryland hosts the No. 7 seed Gators in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

The Terps entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation after an 18-1 regular season and are currently riding a ten-game winning streak into the quarterfinals. However, the Gators are on an impressive streak of their own, winning their last 15 games.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida Today

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

In Maryland’s 19-6 blowout victory over Duke in the first round, the Terps used a 10-goal run bridging the halves to take down the Blue Devils. Maryland’s Libby May led the way with a team-best five goals with three scores in the 10-0 run that sparked the win. Eloise Clevenger and Jordyn Lipkin also had hat tricks for the Terps.

As for the Gators, Florida punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 15-10 victory over Jacksonville. Danielle Pavinelli scored a team-high five goals, while Josie Hahn added a hat trick in the win.

With a trip to the final four in Baltimore on the line, No. 2 Maryland welcomes Florida to College Park for a quarterfinals showdown on Thursday afternoon.

