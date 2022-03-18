Skip to main content

How to Watch Massachusetts at Dartmouth in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 22 UMass travels to take on Dartmouth on Friday afternoon in women's college lacrosse.

Fresh off a 16-5 win over Merrimack, Dartmouth (2-2) hosts No. 22 UMass (5-2) on Friday, with the Minutewomen taking down Siena College in their last game action on Tuesday.

How to Watch Massachusetts at Dartmouth in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Massachusetts at Dartmouth game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Minutewomen continued an impressive start to the season when Kelly Marra notched five goals, earning 100 career points, to lead UMass past Siena College 18-12. The win was also the 200th career victory for UMass head coach Angele McMahon-Serpone in Amherst.

Along with the five-goal outburst for Marra, Kendra Harbinger notched a hat trick, while Alex Finn and Haley Connaughton each had two goals for the Minutewomen.

As for Dartmouth, Katie Elders and Katina Christensen combined for 12 goals in a 16-5 win for the Big Green against Merrimack in their last game action. The Big Green have also won two-straight over UMass and are 17-2 in program history against the Minutewomen.

A significantly improved UMass side will look to change their history against Dartmouth on Friday.

