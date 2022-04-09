Skip to main content

How to Watch Merrimack at Sacred Heart in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Merrimack and Sacred Heart search for their second conference wins in college lacrosse on Saturday.

Merrimack (4-4) travels to Campus Field in Fairfield to take on hosts Sacred Heart (3-6) with both teams looking for their second conference win of the season on Saturday.

The matchup marks just the third time that these two teams will meet in their programs’ history, with the series starting up again last season in a 14-10 victory for Merrimack.

How to Watch Merrimack at Sacred Heart Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

In their most recent game action, Jack Rooney and Allyn French led the Warriors to a 14-9 victory over Mount St. Mary’s last Saturday in their first home NEC game of the season. Rooney scored nine points in the contest, with four goals and five assists, while French was 19 of 25 on faceoffs.

As for the Pioneers, they have lost three in a row, including a 14-8 defeat against Wagner last Saturday. Despite the loss, Sal Miccio and Carson Spooner led Sacred Heart with two goals apiece.

Both Merrimack and Sacred Heart need a conference win to keep pace in a competitive NEC this season.

