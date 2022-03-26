Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Johns Hopkins in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan is making a push for the Top 25, takes on Johns Hopkins next in college lacrosse.

With both teams trying to earn a spot in the top 25, the Michigan Wolverines (7-2) enters conference play when they travel to take on Johns Hopkins (4-5) at Homewood Field on Saturday.

Johns Hopkins holds a significant advantage in the series history, with an 8-1 record against Michigan. However, Michigan did notch its first-ever victory over John Hopkins last season.

How to Watch the Michigan at Johns Hopkins Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Michigan at Johns Hopkins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After starting out with a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, Michigan quickly fell behind Notre Dame in its last game action, with the Irish holding a 6-2 lead at the half and cruising to a 12-7 victory. In the loss, Michigan sophomore Michael Boehm led the Wolverines with a hat trick and an assist.

As for Johns Hopkins, it has lost two consecutive games with back-to-back losses against Navy and Delaware. In its last game against the Blue Hens, Delaware scored twice in a 53-second span late in the fourth quarter to break a 10-10 tie. The Blue Hens would go on to win 12-10, despite four goals from John Hopkins attacker Garrett Degnon.

Johns Hopkins needs a win as both open Big Ten play on Saturday in Baltimore.

