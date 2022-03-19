No. 19 Michigan (7-1) will travel to South Bend to take on No. 16 Notre Dame (1-3) in a top-20 showdown on Saturday — the first-ever ranked-versus-ranked matchup in program history for the Wolverines.

How to Watch Michigan at Notre Dame in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Although they dropped their most recent game to Harvard by a score of 14-9, the Wolverines won eight in a row to start the 2022 season. Leading the No. 3-ranked offense in the nation is Michigan's Josh Zawada, who is first in the nation in points per game (6.75).

The Wolverines are 1-3 all-time against the Fighting Irish, with their most recent matchup going to Notre Dame by a score of 12-9 back in the 2019 season.

As for Notre Dame, they’re holding on to their nationally-ranked spot despite starting the season 1-3. The main reason for that is the Irish have taken on multiple ranked opponents, including No. 10 Ohio State, who defeated the Irish 14-11 in their last game action on Saturday.

