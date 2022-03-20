How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

The top two teams in women's college lacrosse square off on Sunday when North Carolina takes on Boston College.

In a battle of the two top teams in women’s college lacrosse, top-ranked Boston College (8-0) will take on No. 2 North Carolina (8-0) in Chestnut Hill on Sunday.

Last season, the Eagles upset the then top-ranked Tar Heels in the national semifinals, ending UNC’s 27-game win streak and advancing to Boston College’s fourth straight national title game. The Eagles would eventually win their first national championship in program history.

This season, Boston College is looking formidable once again, coming off a 21-9 win over Yale last Sunday. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 61-24 at home this season.

As for North Carolina, it has rebounded from last season’s stunning defeat to start the 2022 campaign a perfect 8-0, with a 21-8 win over Louisville in its last game action. The Tar Heels were led by a season-high six goals apiece from Jamie Ortega and Andie Aldave.

The undefeated runs to start their respective seasons set up a highly-anticipated rematch of last season's semifinals between the top two teams in women’s college lacrosse on Sunday.

