Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in women's college lacrosse square off on Sunday when North Carolina takes on Boston College.

In a battle of the two top teams in women’s college lacrosse, top-ranked Boston College (8-0) will take on No. 2 North Carolina (8-0) in Chestnut Hill on Sunday.

Last season, the Eagles upset the then top-ranked Tar Heels in the national semifinals, ending UNC’s 27-game win streak and advancing to Boston College’s fourth straight national title game. The Eagles would eventually win their first national championship in program history.

How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the North Carolina at Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, Boston College is looking formidable once again, coming off a 21-9 win over Yale last Sunday. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 61-24 at home this season.

As for North Carolina, it has rebounded from last season’s stunning defeat to start the 2022 campaign a perfect 8-0, with a 21-8 win over Louisville in its last game action. The Tar Heels were led by a season-high six goals apiece from Jamie Ortega and Andie Aldave.

The undefeated runs to start their respective seasons set up a highly-anticipated rematch of last season's semifinals between the top two teams in women’s college lacrosse on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
20
2022

North Carolina at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts after a missed shot during the second half of a MLS game between the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC at Lower.com Field. Mls Toronto Fc At Columbus Crew
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
USATSI_9228848
Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar15 seconds ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
USATSI_17886928
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
CLEMSON SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Duke in College Softball

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) dribbles the ball against Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira (31) during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar15 seconds ago
imago0042283022h
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tampico Madero

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Soccer

Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy