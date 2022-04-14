How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women’s Lacrosse

Top-ranked North Carolina looks to remain undefeated against Virginia in this women's lacrosse matchup.

Top-ranked North Carolina (13-0) has two games remaining to complete an undefeated regular season campaign as it travels to take on Virginia (7-7) on Thursday night.

The Tar Heels went down to the wire with No. 4 Syracuse in their last contest on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. Jamie Ortego scored a game-high five goals to lead Carolina to a 14-12 win.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Today

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream North Carolina at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime between ‘Cuse and Carolina before the Orange scored the first goal of the second half to take an 8-7 lead. However, North Carolina scored three of the game’s final five goals to ice the victory and claim the top spot in the ACC as the only undefeated team in conference play this season.

As for Virginia, it got back in the win column with a blowout victory over VCU last week. Led by a 23-goal outburst, the Cavaliers defeated VCU in Charlottesville by a final score of 23-5.

With two games remaining in the regular season, North Carolina is on the verge of completing an undefeated season.

Regional restrictions may apply