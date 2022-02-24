Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pitt in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tar Heels will look for their fourth win in a row to start the season when they visit the Panthers on Thursday.

North Carolina, the No. 2 team in the country, will play Pitt for the first time on Thursday.

How to Watch: North Carolina vs. Pitt Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live Stream North Carolina vs. Pitt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Three Tar Heels had hat tricks and Taylor Moreno came up big in goal for UNC in a 15-11 win over No. 7 Florida on Saturday. 

UNC attacker Jamie Ortega is on pace to rewrite the UNC, ACC and NCAA record books in 2022. The fifth-year senior could break the UNC program record for career points on Thursday vs. Pitt. She has 368 career points, second in school history behind former teammate Katie Hoeg (370) and needs just three points for the record.

The Tar Heels are also 56-6 in their last 62 games against ACC opponents (regular and postseason) and have won five consecutive ACC tournaments.

This marks the inaugural season of Pitt women's lacrosse. Pitt continued its winning ways last weekend with a 12-5 victory over Siena and a 22-8 win against St. Bonaventure.

Kate Elam led the Panthers over the weekend with nine points, including eight goals and an assist, and Paige Petty added six goals and two assists. Goalie Paulina DiFatta recorded 14 saves in the two games.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

North Carolina vs. Pitt

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
