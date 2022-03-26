How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 4 Northwestern takes on No. 12 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

No. 4 Northwestern (7-2) will look to make it four in a row when it takes on No. 12 Michigan (9-1) in a Big Ten rivalry on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is coming off a victory in a double-overtime thriller against Villanova last weekend, while Northwestern extended its winning streak to three games with an 18-8 victory over Dartmouth.

How to Watch the Northwestern at Michigan Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Northwestern at Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During their three-game win streak, the Wildcats also took down No. 6 Stony Brook and Ohio State. In their win over Dartmouth, Lauren Gilbert scored a game-high six goals while Northwestern’s defense allowed a season-low eight goals to Dartmouth.

As for Michigan, Caroline Bean’s game-winner with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime period helped seize a win where the Wolverines erased a four-goal second-half deficit. Michigan’s Kaley Thompson led the Wolverines with three goals, while five others scored one goal each.

Michigan has only played two home games so far this season, going 1-1 in the first two home contests, while Northwestern is 1-2 on the road this season.

Regional restrictions may apply