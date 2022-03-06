No. 2 North Carolina takes on No. 6 Northwestern on Sunday in this women's lacrosse showdown.

Both No. 6 Northwestern (4-1) and No. 2 North Carolina (5-0) enters Sunday’s matchup riding multi-game win streaks as the Wildcats travel to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels.

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Northwestern has knocked off back-to-back ranked opponents over the last week, including an overtime win against No. 3 Syracuse on Tuesday. Northwestern’s Lauren Gilbert led all scorers with seven goals, including the game-tying and game-winning scores in a 16-15 victory.

As for the Tar Heels, they’ve started the season a perfect 5-0 adding another to the win column with a 17-10 victory over Jacksonville in their most recent action. Tar Heels attacker Andie Aldave scored a season-high five goals, while four Heels recorded hat tricks in the win.

For the second-ranked North Carolina squad, the matchup against No. 6 Northwestern will be their first real test of the season, as the Wildcats are the first ranked opponent they’ve faced.

The two sides will meet at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill for a marquee showdown on Sunday.

