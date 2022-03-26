Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame faces Virginia on Saturday in a college lacrosse contest.

After losing to top-ranked Maryland in their last game action, No. 3 Virginia (6-1) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

How to Watch the Notre Dame at Virginia Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Notre Dame at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In a rematch of the 2021 national championship, Virginia’s ten-game win streak came to an end last Saturday afternoon when Maryland cruised to a 23-12 victory over the Cavaliers. The Terps scored eight of the last nine goals in the contest. Virginia was led by attackmen Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger, who posted three goals and two assists each.

As for the Fighting Irish, they stopped a three-game losing streak with a 12-7 victory over Michigan. The Irish attack was led by the Kavanagh brothers, as both Pat and Chris finished with a team-high four points. Chris Kavanagh led the scoring with a hat trick, while brother Pat had a game-high four assists.

The Irish now open ACC play with a road matchup against No. 3 Virginia at Klockner Stadium.

