How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This weekend's college lacrosse schedule includes a top-10 matchup, with No. 9 Notre Dame visiting No. 10 Ohio State.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 9 Notre Dame visits No. 10 Ohio State in a non-conference, top-10 college lacrosse battle. Despite their high rankings, both teams are coming off a loss and looking to get back in the win column.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on fuboTV:

Ohio State started the season 4-0, including an upset 20-8 win on the road against then-No. 4 North Carolina. The Buckeyes' lone loss came last weekend in Ithaca, against new No. 4 Cornell.

Through five games, the Buckeyes' offense has been prolific. They're averaging 16.6 goals per game, which ranks fourth nationally. Senior attackman Jack Myers leads the unit with 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) through five games. 

Notre Dame has played a gauntlet of a schedule to begin its season. After opening with a 24-2 win over Detroit Mercy, the Fighting Irish have taken on No. 6 Georgetown and No. 1 Maryland. They came close to knocking off the top-ranked Terrapins last week, erasing a four-goal second-half deficit to get within one before falling 11-9. Junior attacker Pat Kavanagh had three points in that game and leads the team with 14 total (7 goals, 7 assists) through three games.

Opening face-off on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can find the game on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

