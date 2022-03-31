Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State and Louisville battle Thursday night in a big non-conference battle in women's lacrosse.

Ohio State steps out of conference on Thursday night looking to win its second straight match when it travels to Louisville.

How to Watch Ohio State at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: Mar. 31, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Ohio State at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes evened their Big Ten record at 1-1 on Saturday when they slipped by rival Penn State 12-11.

The win came after they were beaten by Northwestern in their first Big Ten match of the year 22-14.

The loss to the Wildcats was their only defeat in the last five games as the Buckeyes have been playing much better and have improved their record to 9-4 on the season.

Thursday, they will look to get a big win at Louisville before they get a week off before heading to rival Michigan for another Big Ten matchup.

The Cardinals will look to send Ohio State home with a loss as it tries to bounce back from a tough-luck 12-11 loss to Virginia in their last match.

It was the third straight loss for Louisville and dropped the Cardinals to 1-4 in the loaded ACC.

The Cardinals, though, have played well outside of the conference as they are 4-2 in games not against ACC opponents.

Thursday, they hope that continues against a good Ohio State team.

