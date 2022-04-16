How to Watch Ohio State at Maryland in College Lacrosse

Ohio State takes on Maryland on Saturday in this major matchup in the college lacrosse world.

Top-ranked Maryland (10-0) looks to inch one step closer to an undefeated regular season when it takes on No. 9 Ohio State (8-3) in College Park on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Ohio State at Maryland Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Terrapins haven’t played very many close games this season, with a 17-9 dismantling of No. 7 Rutgers as their latest win over the weekend. Logan Wisnauskas set a new program record with his 291st and 292nd-point in his career in the win. Wisnauskas finished the contest with three goals and an assist as the new school record holder.

As for the Buckeyes, they are catching fire in their own right, winning two straight games over Penn State and Johns Hopkins in Columbus. Buckeyes captains Jackson Reid and Jack Meyers combined for 11 points as Ohio State outscored the Blue Jays 4-1 in the fourth quarter to earn a 12-10 victory last Saturday. Goaltender Skylar Wahlund also made eight saves to secure the win, including a three-save fourth quarter.

Ohio State will now try to pull off the upset by taking down No. 1 Maryland on their home turf on Saturday.

