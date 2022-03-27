Rutgers goes for its third straight win on Sunday when it hosts Ohio State in men's lacrosse.

Rutgers welcomes Ohio State to town for its first Big Ten match of the year. The Scarlet Knights finished their non-conference schedule with two straight wins and are 8-1 on the year.

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Their only loss came on March 11 when they went to visit No. 7 Princeton and were defeated 16-11. The Tigers controlled the game and kept the high-powered Rutgers offense down for most of the match.

The Scarlet Knights have bounced back from that loss with wins against Lafayette and Hofstra and are trying to win their third straight against No. 8 Ohio State to open up Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes come into this match 6-2 on the year but have gone just 2-2 in their last four.

They lost at Cornell and at home to Denver but did beat Notre Dame and Dartmouth during this stretch.

The Buckeyes' offense has been terrific this year as they have scored at least 11 goals in every match and on Sunday, they will look to stay hot and get a big road win at Rutgers.

