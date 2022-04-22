How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With the regular season coming to a close, Colorado (9-5) looks to continue its dominance over Pac-12 rival Oregon (3-12) when the two sides face off in Boulder on Friday night.
Dating back to the 2014 season, the Buffs are 12-0 all-time against the Ducks in head-to-head play. Earlier this season, Colorado held off Oregon for a 13-11 victory behind a four-goal performance by senior attacker Sadie Grozier.
How to Watch Oregon at Colorado Today
Game Date: April 22, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Oregon
Most recently, Colorado has lost two in a row at home to USC and Arizona State. Despite three goals apiece from Morgan Pence and Sam McGee, Colorado fell to the No. 23 Sun Devils by a final score of 16-8 on Sunday afternoon. Arizona State led the game wire to wire.
As for Oregon, it has lost six games in a row with back-to-back losses to ranked opponents. In their last game action, the Ducks were overmatched by No. 17 USC, with the Trojans pulling away in the second half for a 16-9 victory.
Colorado looks to solidify its spot in the Pac-12 tournament when it faces Oregon on Friday.
