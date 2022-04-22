Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado has won 12 straight games over Oregon in women's lacrosse and on Friday, it will look to make that 13 as both programs face off.

With the regular season coming to a close, Colorado (9-5) looks to continue its dominance over Pac-12 rival Oregon (3-12) when the two sides face off in Boulder on Friday night.

Dating back to the 2014 season, the Buffs are 12-0 all-time against the Ducks in head-to-head play. Earlier this season, Colorado held off Oregon for a 13-11 victory behind a four-goal performance by senior attacker Sadie Grozier.

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado Today

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Live stream Oregon at Colorado on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Colorado has lost two in a row at home to USC and Arizona State. Despite three goals apiece from Morgan Pence and Sam McGee, Colorado fell to the No. 23 Sun Devils by a final score of 16-8 on Sunday afternoon. Arizona State led the game wire to wire.

As for Oregon, it has lost six games in a row with back-to-back losses to ranked opponents. In their last game action, the Ducks were overmatched by No. 17 USC, with the Trojans pulling away in the second half for a 16-9 victory.

Colorado looks to solidify its spot in the Pac-12 tournament when it faces Oregon on Friday.

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women's College Lacrosse

