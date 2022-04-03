Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 25 Stanford has won 12 straight games over Oregon in women's colllege lacrosse and will look to make it 13 on Sunday.

After defeating Oregon in Eugene last week, No. 25 Stanford (7-5) hosts the Ducks (3-8) on Sunday at Cagan Stadium riding a two-game win streak to a 5-1 conference record this season.

The Cardinal had five scorers record three goals or more, led by a four-goal performance by Ashley Humphrey in a 20-10 rout of the Ducks. It was the third time this season that Stanford scored at least 20 goals, using a five-goal run in the third quarter to break the game open.

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream Oregon at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since taking down Oregon last weekend, Stanford then notched its seventh win of the season with a 16-9 victory over No. 24 Colorado. Cardinal attacker Ali Baiocco nearly matched her own program record for goals in a game with seven scores in the contest.

As for Oregon, the Ducks have lost two games in a row, falling to California by a score of 14-12 after losing to Stanford. The Cardinal have now 12 straight over Oregon and are 19-3 overall against the Ducks in program history.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Oregon at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse

