How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After defeating Oregon in Eugene last week, No. 25 Stanford (7-5) hosts the Ducks (3-8) on Sunday at Cagan Stadium riding a two-game win streak to a 5-1 conference record this season.
The Cardinal had five scorers record three goals or more, led by a four-goal performance by Ashley Humphrey in a 20-10 rout of the Ducks. It was the third time this season that Stanford scored at least 20 goals, using a five-goal run in the third quarter to break the game open.
How to Watch Oregon at Stanford Today:
Game Date: April 3, 2022
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Bay Area
Since taking down Oregon last weekend, Stanford then notched its seventh win of the season with a 16-9 victory over No. 24 Colorado. Cardinal attacker Ali Baiocco nearly matched her own program record for goals in a game with seven scores in the contest.
As for Oregon, the Ducks have lost two games in a row, falling to California by a score of 14-12 after losing to Stanford. The Cardinal have now 12 straight over Oregon and are 19-3 overall against the Ducks in program history.
