The No. 17 Trojans will host the Ducks at McAllister Field on Sunday.

The No. 17 USC Trojans (4-1) will host the Oregon Ducks (1-4) at Soni McAlister Field in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon after opening Pac-12 play with a win over Colorado on Friday.

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans took down the No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes behind a career-high seven-goal performance by Kelsey Huff. USC would go on to win 11-7 after getting out to an early 4-0 lead by shutting out the Buffs in the first quarter. The Trojans would take an 11-5 lead in the fourth quarter when Huff scored two more goals to start the frame, and coasted the rest of the way.

As for Oregon, it’s been a tough start to the season for the Ducks, who dropped its Pac-12 opener, 11-9, to Arizona State on Friday night. Cassidy Eckert kept the Ducks in the game with a career-high 14 saves, while Bailey Smith notched her first career hat trick.

The Trojans look to keep their winning ways going when they host the Ducks on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply