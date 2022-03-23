Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn at Maryland in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland looks to stay unbeaten on Wednesday when it hosts Penn in a non-conference game in women's college lacrosse.

Maryland has been great to start the season as it has rolled off seven straight wins. The Terrapins stayed hot on Saturday when they easily took down No. 12 Rutgers 16-6.

How to Watch Penn at Maryland in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was yet another blowout win for them as they have won all but one game by 10 or more goals.

They had a close game against Virginia in their second game of the year, but have been dominant in every other game.

Wednesday, they will look to stay perfect when they take on a Penn team that is coming off a 10-7 win at Georgetown on Saturday.

The win moved the Quakers to 3-4 on the season, but they have struggled against the top teams as three of their four losses have come against ranked teams.

Wednesday they will get a shot to pick up a big win, but it won't be easy against a Maryland team playing as well as anyone in the country.

