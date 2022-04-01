Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday when it travels to Ohio State to take on the rival Buckeyes

Penn State heads into its match with Ohio State looking to snap out of its funk and get back in the win column.

How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 4;30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Penn State at Ohio State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions have lost four straight and have just two wins on the season. It hasn't been bad play that has plagued them as they have lost five of their seven games by two goals or less.

Penn State just hasn't been able to close out games, but Friday it will look to do it against an Ohio State team that is coming off a tough loss to Rutgers on Sunday.

The Buckeyes lost their Big Ten opener to the Scarlet Knights 17-8 and have now lost three of their last five games to drop to 6-3 overall.

All of their losses have come against good teams, but the Buckeyes would still like to find a way to get those wins.

Friday they play the second of five straight Big Ten games to end the year and are looking to get back in the win column against a Penn State team that is desperate for a win.



How To Watch

April
1
2022

Penn State at Ohio State in Men's College Lacrosse

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV





