How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 9 Maryland takes on Penn State in this Big Ten showdown in women's college lacrosse.

After winning consecutive games over Georgetown and Johns Hopkins, No. 9 Maryland (10-1) welcomes Big Ten foe Penn State (5-5) to College Park for a Thursday night showdown.

Although the Terps are 16-3 in program history against the Nittany Lions, Penn State has won the last two matchups over Maryland, including sweeping the series in 2021.

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Penn State at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terps dismantled Johns Hopkins for their 750th win in program history this past weekend. Maryland’s Libby May led the way with four goals while Emily Sterling made a career-high 12 saves in net for the Terps in a 17-6 victory.

As for Penn State, the Lions have lost three in a row after starting the season 5-2. In their most recent game action, the Lions fell to No. 3 Northwestern by a score of 17-6. Sophomore Kristin O’Neill led the way for the Lions in the loss, accounting for three points on two goals and an assist.

The Terps are looking for revenge against the Nittany Lions after losing both games to Penn State last season.

Regional restrictions may apply