Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Maryland takes on Penn State in this Big Ten showdown in women's college lacrosse.

After winning consecutive games over Georgetown and Johns Hopkins, No. 9 Maryland (10-1) welcomes Big Ten foe Penn State (5-5) to College Park for a Thursday night showdown.

Although the Terps are 16-3 in program history against the Nittany Lions, Penn State has won the last two matchups over Maryland, including sweeping the series in 2021.

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Penn State at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terps dismantled Johns Hopkins for their 750th win in program history this past weekend. Maryland’s Libby May led the way with four goals while Emily Sterling made a career-high 12 saves in net for the Terps in a 17-6 victory.

As for Penn State, the Lions have lost three in a row after starting the season 5-2. In their most recent game action, the Lions fell to No. 3 Northwestern by a score of 17-6. Sophomore Kristin O’Neill led the way for the Lions in the loss, accounting for three points on two goals and an assist.

The Terps are looking for revenge against the Nittany Lions after losing both games to Penn State last season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Penn State at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17707671
Lacrosse

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
college soccer
Copa Sudamericana

River Plate vs. Racing

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. Colo-Colo

By Kristofer Habbas42 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

Norcross (GA) vs. Auburn (WA)

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17488331
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Qualifying

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy