How to Watch Pennsylvania at Princeton in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Princeton looks to make it five straight wins against Penn on Wednesday in women's college lacrosse.

No. 12 Princeton (8-3) renews its Ivy League rivalry against Pennsylvania (4-8) at Sherrerd Field on Wednesday.

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Princeton in Women's Lacrosse Today

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Pennsylvania at Princeton on fuboTV:

Although the series was on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton and Penn have played 17 times over the last 10 completed seasons, with seven meetings in the Ivy League tournament in addition to the regular-season contests. The Tigers are 10-7 in that span.

Most recently, Kyla Sears led Princeton to a bounce-back win over Dartmouth by a final score of 17-5 last Saturday. Sears finished the game with eight points for the Tigers, tying a program single-game record with six assists in the win. Seven different Tigers had at least two goals.

As for Penn, they recently snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Brown by a final score of 13-7 in Ivy League play over the weekend. The Quakers went on a 5-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Bears at Franklin Field. Sophomore Maria Themelis netted a hat trick for the Quakers in the win.

Princeton looks to stay perfect in Ivy League play (3-0) when they host Penn on High School Night at Sherred Field on Wednesday.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Pennsylvania at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
