How to Watch Pennsylvania at Princeton in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 12 Princeton looks to make it five straight wins against Penn on Wednesday in women's college lacrosse.

No. 12 Princeton (8-3) renews its Ivy League rivalry against Pennsylvania (4-8) at Sherrerd Field on Wednesday.

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Princeton in Women's Lacrosse Today

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Pennsylvania at Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although the series was on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton and Penn have played 17 times over the last 10 completed seasons, with seven meetings in the Ivy League tournament in addition to the regular-season contests. The Tigers are 10-7 in that span.

Most recently, Kyla Sears led Princeton to a bounce-back win over Dartmouth by a final score of 17-5 last Saturday. Sears finished the game with eight points for the Tigers, tying a program single-game record with six assists in the win. Seven different Tigers had at least two goals.

As for Penn, they recently snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Brown by a final score of 13-7 in Ivy League play over the weekend. The Quakers went on a 5-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Bears at Franklin Field. Sophomore Maria Themelis netted a hat trick for the Quakers in the win.

Princeton looks to stay perfect in Ivy League play (3-0) when they host Penn on High School Night at Sherred Field on Wednesday.

