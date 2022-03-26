Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at Rochester Knighthawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wings need a win against the Knighthawks on Saturday to keep pace in the Eastern Conference.

The Wings (5-7) travel to Blue Cross Arena to take on the Knighthawks (3-9) on Saturday in a game that the Wings need to win to keep pace in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Wings at Rochester Knighthawks Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Wings at Rochester Knighthawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After losing their fourth straight game in blowout fashion against the Bandits last Saturday, the Wings made two trades at the trade deadline to upgrade on offense, adding forward Sam LeClair from the Colorado Mammoth.

Philadelphia fell to the Bandits by a score of 17-5 on the road in Buffalo, with the Bandits going on a run where they scored six of seven goals to stretch their lead to 11-3 by halftime. The Wings tried to chip away at the lead to start the fourth quarter but never got close.

As for Rochester, the Knighthawks lost their first-ever meeting against the Rush by a score of 9-6 in their last contest. Rochester fell behind 5-0 early and was never able to take the lead.

With the regular season nearing its end, the Wings still have an outside chance at the postseason if they can end their four-game losing streak against the Knighthawks.

