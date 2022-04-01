How to Watch Philip Simmons at A.C. Flora in Girl's High School Lacrosse

A.C. Flora (7-5) girls high school lacrosse this season is looking to get back to the state championship and close things out with a win. This season they are only ranked No. 322 nationally but are the No. 19 team in South Carolina overall and No. 4 in Columbia. Today they take on a tough opponent in Philip Simmons (4-6) who despite their record are ranked N0. 20 in South Carolina and No. 323 in the country overall entering today.

How to Watch Philip Simmons at A.C. Flora today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WACH-Columbia, SC)

This season the Falcons are on a mission to continue proving that they are the best team in lacrosse in the state overall. Right now they are on a four-game winning streak and look to extend that to five games here today.

Overall they are averaging 15.1 goals per game and giving up 9.25 to their opponents for a +5.85 scoring margin.

In their last four games, the Falcons are crushing teams to the tune of 86-18, for an average score of 21.5 to 4.5. During this stretch, they have looked unbeatable and like the best team in the state overall.

On the other side for the Iron Horses, they lost their last game and after a 2-4 start they have traded wins for losses in their last four games.

This season they are averaging 8.4 goals per game and giving up 10.1 goals to their opponents. Even in their wins, they are struggling to score, with an average goals per game in wins of 12.25.

