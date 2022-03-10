Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Duke hosts Pittsburgh in the second ACC game of the season.

Looking to bounce back from a tough loss to no. 3 Syracuse, the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (6-1) host Pittsburgh (3-3) in the second ACC game of the season on Thursday night in Durham.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pittsburgh at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils fell to the Orange in a high-scoring affair at the Carrier Dome in their ACC opener on Sunday. After building a 9-2 lead after the first 15 minutes and held a 12-8 lead at halftime, but Syracuse fought back in the second half to take a 17-16 lead late in the fourth quarter.

From there, Duke’s Catriona Barry rang the potential game-tying goal off the post with under two minutes left, leading to Syracuse’s Sam Swart putting the game away at 18-16.

As for the Panthers, they lost a heart-breaker in double-overtime to Virginia Tech in their last contest. The Hokies’ Olivia Vergano scored her 13th goal of the season in the second overtime period to give Virginia Tech the win, after goalie Morgan Berman made a huge save to set up the game-winner.

Duke looks to rebound from its first loss of the season against an up-and-down Pittsburgh squad.

