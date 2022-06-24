Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC stream: Watch online, TV channel

The undefeated Whipsnakes take on Redwoods LC in Baltimore on Friday night.

With the Premier Lacrosse touring schedule continuing at Homewood Field in Baltimore, the undefeated Whipsnakes look to remain perfect when they take on the Redwoods on Friday night.

The Whipsnakes are one of two undefeated teams in Premier Lacrosse through the first three weeks of the season, sitting atop the standings with the 3-0 Chrome. On the other hand, the Redwoods are 1-2 so far this season, which is tied for fifth.

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC Today

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Behind a four-point performance by Justin Guterding, the Whipsnakes earned a 12-9 victory over Atlas LC in Long Island last weekend. The Whipsnakes did most of their damage in the second half, with three two-point goals headlined by Koby Smith and Guterding.

As for Redwoods LC, the club earned its first win of the season by taking down Chaos with a final score of 11-7 last weekend. Jules Heningburg led the way for the Redwoods with four points on a goal and three assists in the much-needed win.

The Redwoods and Whipsnakes continue the 2022 Premier Lacrosse campaign in Long Island on Friday night.

