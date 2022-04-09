The top-seeded Bandits looks to bounce back from a loss when they take on the Riptide in NLL lacrosse action.

The Bandits (13-2) look to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and bounce back after a loss when they host the Riptide (4-10) on Saturday.

Buffalo has already clinched a spot in the NLL playoffs but saw its win streak come to an end when it suffered its first loss since February in a 15-14 loss to Colorado last weekend. The game had 12 ties and 12 lead changes in back-and-forth action.

How to Watch New York Riptide at Buffalo Bandits Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream New York Riptide at Buffalo Bandits on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the Riptide, they also fell to the Mammoth in their last game by a final score of 10-7. Despite 41 saves from goaltender Steve Orleman and three Riptide players tallying three points apiece, Colorado was too much and got the win at Ball Arena on Monday evening.

The Bandits want to begin a new winning streak as they coast into the postseason as the top team in the NLL this season, while the Riptide will look to play spoiler on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply