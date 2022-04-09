Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Riptide at Buffalo Bandits: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top-seeded Bandits looks to bounce back from a loss when they take on the Riptide in NLL lacrosse action.

The Bandits (13-2) look to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and bounce back after a loss when they host the Riptide (4-10) on Saturday.

Buffalo has already clinched a spot in the NLL playoffs but saw its win streak come to an end when it suffered its first loss since February in a 15-14 loss to Colorado last weekend. The game had 12 ties and 12 lead changes in back-and-forth action.

