Rutgers and Maryland put their undefeated records on the line on Sunday when the Scarlet Knights visit the Terrapins in women's college lacrosse.

Two of the best teams in the Big Ten hook up Sunday afternoon in a battle of undefeated teams.

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Rutgers at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers has started the year with eight straight wins and have been dominant doing it. Besides a wild 17-16 win against Georgetown, the Scarlet Knights have won every other game by at least seven goals.

They have looked really good to start the year as their offense has put up at least 12 goals in every game and the defense has played well also.

Saturday, though, they will get a huge test when they take on No. 4 Maryland on the road.

The Terrapins have started the year with six straight wins and have scored at least 15 goals in every game.

They had one close game against No. 11 Virginia, winning 17-13. The Terrapins were down 9-6 at halftime against the Cavaliers but outscored them 8-0 in the third quarter to take control.

They followed that win up with a big 18-8 win over No. 7 Florida and then easy wins against Delaware, William & Mary and Villanova.

Maryland once against looks like one of the best teams in the country and will be a big favorite against a good Rutgers team on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.