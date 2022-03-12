No. 3 Rutgers takes on No. 7 Princeton in a top 10 showdown in the men's lacrosse world.

Fresh off wins over Stony Brook and Georgetown respectively, No. 3 Rutgers (6-0) travels to take on No. 7 Princeton (3-1) on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Rutgers at Princeton in Men’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Scarlet Knights are off to a great start this season, climbing up to No. 3 in the media polls with ranked wins over Army (13-10) and Loyola (13-12) as a part of a perfect 6-0 start.

In its most recent action, Rutgers handed Stony Brook its first loss of the season in a 17-16 road victory. The Scarlet Knights took a 17-12 lead with 10 minutes remaining, but the Seawolves rattled off four-straight goals to cut the deficit to one. The Scarlet Knights' defense held strong from there, with goalie Colin Kirst making a game-sealing save with 12 seconds left.

As for Princeton, it took down No. 3 Georgetown 10-8 thanks to 16 saves from goaltender Erik Peters, who came up huge in the clutch down the stretch. Alex Slusher then tallied two late goals to hold off the Hoyas.

Rutgers looks to stay perfect against a Princeton side who is charging up the rankings.

