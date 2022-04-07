How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse

Two top-15 teams square off in a conference showdown between Rutgers and Northwestern in women's college lacrosse.

In a matchup between two top-15 teams, No. 3 Northwestern (10-2) puts its six-game win streak on the line when it hosts No. 15 Rutgers (10-2) at Ryan Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The Wildcats are perfect at home (6-0) and so far in conference play (3-0) this season, while Rutgers is also an impressive 4-1 in road games in 2021.

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In its last game action, Northwestern dominated in a 17-9 victory over Penn last Sunday. Wildcats attackers Jill Girardi and Lauren Gilbert led the way with four goals each. The Wildcats opened the game up with a 6-0 scoring run to open the second half, eventually extending their lead to 14-4 in the final quarter.

As for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Arizona State last weekend. The Sun Devils went on a 3-0 scoring run to push the game into overtime and eventually get the win, with Carley Adams scoring her 25th goal of the season for the game-winner.

The Big Ten foes will search for their 11th win of the season on Thursday night in Evanston.

