Dartmouth takes on St. John's at Scully-Fahey field on Saturday in this men's college lacrosse matchup.

St. John’s (1-5) looks to get back in the win column when it travels to take on Dartmouth (3-1) at Scully-Fahey Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Green have won both matchups in school history against the Red Storm, and are riding a three-game win streak heading into Saturday’s action in Hanover, New Hampshire.

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the St. John's at Dartmouth game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game action, Dartmouth won its third-straight game by defeating Vermont by a score of 8-7 last weekend. George Prince had his second hat trick in a row to lead the Big Green with four points, while goaltender Daniel Hincks made a career-high 20 stops in net.

Vermont scored twice in a 40-second span to climb within one score with 1:42 remaining, but one final save by Hincks with 28 seconds left sealed the win for Dartmouth.

As for St. John’s, they’ve struggled out of the gate this season and fell to Siena by a score of 13-10 last Friday.

