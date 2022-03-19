Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dartmouth takes on St. John's at Scully-Fahey field on Saturday in this men's college lacrosse matchup.

St. John’s (1-5) looks to get back in the win column when it travels to take on Dartmouth (3-1) at Scully-Fahey Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Green have won both matchups in school history against the Red Storm, and are riding a three-game win streak heading into Saturday’s action in Hanover, New Hampshire.

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the St. John's at Dartmouth game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game action, Dartmouth won its third-straight game by defeating Vermont by a score of 8-7 last weekend. George Prince had his second hat trick in a row to lead the Big Green with four points, while goaltender Daniel Hincks made a career-high 20 stops in net.

Vermont scored twice in a 40-second span to climb within one score with 1:42 remaining, but one final save by Hincks with 28 seconds left sealed the win for Dartmouth.

As for St. John’s, they’ve struggled out of the gate this season and fell to Siena by a score of 13-10 last Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
19
2022

St. John's at Dartmouth

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17881282
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
USATSI_17881612
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. Mercer: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
imago1010611143h
Serie A

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Tom Sunderland14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy