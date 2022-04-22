Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. John's (DC) looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on St. Anthony's (NY) on Friday night in high school lacrosse.

St. John's (DC) has been great so far this season and on Friday, it will look to show why to a national audience against St. Anthony's (NY).

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Live stream St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cadets come into the match 12-0 and they have looked great doing so. They have won 10 of their 12 matches by at least eight goals. 

They did have close matches against both Boys Latin (MD) and Hill Academy (Kleinburg, Ontario) but were able to still get the wins against both teams.

On Friday, they will look to stay unbeaten on the year when they take on St. Anthony's from New York.

St. Anthony's will give them a battle as it has been one of the best lacrosse teams in the state of New York.

This match is part of the GEICO ESPN Lacrosse showcase and will give these two teams a chance to shine in front of a national crowd.

St. Anthony's will have the advantage of playing at home for the match, but St. John's has shown that they are one of the best teams in the area and will look to prove it on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY)

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0047938055h
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in College Softball

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
USATSI_16464802
College Baseball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Baseball

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
USATSI_18128508
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Houston Texans Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
demar-derozan
SI Guide

Bucks Look to Get Back on Track vs. Bulls

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy