St. John's (DC) looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on St. Anthony's (NY) on Friday night in high school lacrosse.

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

The Cadets come into the match 12-0 and they have looked great doing so. They have won 10 of their 12 matches by at least eight goals.

They did have close matches against both Boys Latin (MD) and Hill Academy (Kleinburg, Ontario) but were able to still get the wins against both teams.

On Friday, they will look to stay unbeaten on the year when they take on St. Anthony's from New York.

St. Anthony's will give them a battle as it has been one of the best lacrosse teams in the state of New York.

This match is part of the GEICO ESPN Lacrosse showcase and will give these two teams a chance to shine in front of a national crowd.

St. Anthony's will have the advantage of playing at home for the match, but St. John's has shown that they are one of the best teams in the area and will look to prove it on Friday.

