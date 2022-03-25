Stanford goes for its fifth straight win on Friday night when it heads to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in women's college lacrosse.

Stanford started the year just 1-4 but has righted the ship and come into Friday's game on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Stanford at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal beat Cal, UC Davis and Arizona State easily, but needed overtime to take down No. 15 USC 15-14 last Sunday.

The win pushed their record to 5-4 on the year but kept them perfect in the Pac-12 at 3-0.

Friday night, they will look to stay undefeated in conference play against a Colorado team that is 6-2 on the year.

The Buffaloes beat Oregon in their last game by jumping out to a 9-5 halftime lead and held on in the second half for a 13-11 victory.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and got them their first Pac-12 win of the year. The Buffaloes had lost to USC and Arizona State in their first two conference games but were able to get back in the win column against the Ducks.

On Friday, they will look to get back to .500 in the Pac-12 with a win against a streaking Stanford team.

Regional restrictions may apply.