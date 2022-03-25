Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford goes for its fifth straight win on Friday night when it heads to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in women's college lacrosse.

Stanford started the year just 1-4 but has righted the ship and come into Friday's game on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Stanford at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal beat Cal, UC Davis and Arizona State easily, but needed overtime to take down No. 15 USC 15-14 last Sunday.

The win pushed their record to 5-4 on the year but kept them perfect in the Pac-12 at 3-0.

Friday night, they will look to stay undefeated in conference play against a Colorado team that is 6-2 on the year.

The Buffaloes beat Oregon in their last game by jumping out to a 9-5 halftime lead and held on in the second half for a 13-11 victory.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and got them their first Pac-12 win of the year. The Buffaloes had lost to USC and Arizona State in their first two conference games but were able to get back in the win column against the Ducks.

On Friday, they will look to get back to .500 in the Pac-12 with a win against a streaking Stanford team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Stanford at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17927413 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_12609003
College Softball

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in College Softball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
AP22082441596702
SI Guide

Saint Peter’s Looks for Another Upset, This Time Against Purdue

By Kevin Sweeney42 minutes ago
USATSI_12906037
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pit Boss 250 Qualifying

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
DAYTONA 500
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Without Cable

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Guardians vs Giants

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17955823
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Ivory Coast Ghana
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch France vs. Ivory Coast

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy