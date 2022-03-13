No. 14 Johns Hopkins hosts Syracuse on Sunday in this men's college lacrosse showdown.

Two of college lacrosse's most decorated programs do battle when No. 14 Johns Hopkins (3-3) hosts Syracuse (2-3) in a non-conference showdown at Homewood Field on Sunday.

How to Watch Syracuse at Johns Hopkins in Men’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Although they’ve struggled out of the gate this season, the Orange have won the last two contests against the Blue Jays, with their last meeting a 15-9 Syracuse win in the 2020 season.

The Blue Jays recently fell to No. 2 Virginia 19-8 when the Cavaliers jumped out to a 10-1 halftime lead on Friday night in Charlottesville. Virginia led by as many as 13 goals when it carried a 17-4 lead into the fourth quarter. Blue Jays attackmen Jack Keogh and Garrett Degnon led John Hopkins’ offense with two goals apiece in the loss.

As for Syracuse, the Orange are off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season with three consecutive losses dropping them below .500. However, the Orange bounced back with an 18-16 win over Hobart on Sunday to hang on to the Kraus-Simmons Trophy against their in-state rivals.

The two historic programs will now renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.

