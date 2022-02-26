Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Syracuse travels to take on No. 2 Virginia in an early-season showdown.

After sweeping the season series a year ago, no. 9 Syracuse travels to no. 2 Virginia for their first road test of the season and their second marquee matchup of the week on Saturday.

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Syracuse at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange will face a top-two team in the nation for the second consecutive game following a 14-10 loss to no. 1 Maryland last Sunday. After Maryland opened the game with five-straight goals, Syracuse pulled within one score twice but never led in the game.

Despite the loss, redshirt junior attackman Tucker Dordevic had a huge game, notching his second-straight five-goal game while Lucas Quinn also had a hat trick for the Orange.

As for Virginia, they have started the season a perfect 3-0, overcoming a 4-1 first-quarter deficit to out-score Towson 17-5 the rest of the way last Saturday. Nine different UVA players found the back of the net, including Jack Simmons and Payton Cormier, who scored four goals apiece.

Syracuse and Virginia will now meet for the 39th time in a showdown between two of the winningest programs in men’s college lacrosse history.

