Syracuse has been one of the best teams in the NCAA in women's lacrosse and it looks to display that today against Northwestern.

It's a battle of the top 10 teams today as Syracuse will travel to Illinois to take on Northwestern as No. 3 Orange will take on No. 6 Wildcats. Northwestern has one loss on the year and it was to No. 1 Boston College.

How to Watch Syracuse vs Northwestern Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Syracuse vs Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have won three straight games and the Orange are a perfect 4-0 on the season. Three of their four wins are against ranked opponents and they are looking to move to 5-0 today.

Northwestern is coming off a close 17-16 win over No. 17-ranked Notre Dame. It will be a tough match for the Wildcats today as they will have a much better opponent in Syracuse.

Syracuse is a championship favorite and the Orange will have to win games like this if they want to have a chance at the end of the season. This will be a great game for fans of lacrosse.

Tune into Big Ten Network at 4 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.