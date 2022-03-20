Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 15 Trojans take on Pac-12 rival Stanford on Sunday night.

After taking down conference rival Cal on Friday night, the No. 15 USC Trojans (6-1) head north to take on the reigning Pac-12 champs Stanford (4-4) on Sunday night at Cagan Stadium.

How to Watch USC at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream USC at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their 19-9 victory over the Golden Bears, Trojanx midfielder Kelsey Huff scored another six goals, upping her season total to 30 goals. It was Huff’s 29th-career hat trick, while freshman attacker Isabelle Vitale also notched four goals and led all players with seven points. The Trojans improved to 13-1 all-time with 12 straight wins against Cal.

As for Stanford, it is riding a three-game win streak heading into its showdown with the Trojans after defeating Arizona State by a score of 19-11 in its last game action. Seven different scorers registered goals for the Cardinal, who improved to 2-0 in Pac-12 play.

Looking ahead to Sunday, USC has won three out of its last four against Stanford to pull ahead in the series (8-6). Now, the two teams meet in a game that has massive Pac-12 ramifications.

