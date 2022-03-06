Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Jacksonville in Men’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Jacksonville hosts a hot Utah team on Sunday in this men's college lacrosse showdown.

Coming off upset victories over No. 17 Vermont and Marquette, Utah (2-1) takes its two-game win streak on the road to face No. 8 Jacksonville (5-1) on Sunday, who has won five in a row.

How to Watch Utah at Jacksonville in Men’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Utah at Jacksonville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jacksonville is off to a terrific start this season with wins over Duke and No. 19 Denver during a five-game win streak after losing its first game of the year to Johns Hopkins.

Now, for the third time in program history, Jacksonville will welcome Utah to northern Florida for a rematch of last season’s 8-3 win over the Utes. In that defensive battle, Jacksonville goalie Jason Yoquinto only needed to make three saves in the win.

Recently, Jacksonville defeated Air Force 15-9 led by six goals and an assist from Jacob Greiner, while Max Waldbaum also contributed with five goals in the contest.

As for Utah, it had nine different players record goals in a close 12-11 win over Marquette, taking a 12-10 lead with 3:34 to go that it would not relinquish.

Despite being a newer program to DI Men’s Lacrosse, Jacksonville is a force to be reckoned with this spring.

