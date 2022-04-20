How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Women’s College Lacrosse

The twin-state rivalry is renewed with Vermont taking on Dartmouth in women's college lacrosse on Wednesday.

After winning two straight games in conference play last week, Vermont (10-3) hits the road to take on twin-state rival Dartmouth (3-8) on Wednesday night at Scully-Fahey Field.

Although the Catamounts are having a more successful 2022 campaign, it’s Dartmouth who has historically dominated the series with two straight wins and a 23-6-1 all-time record against Vermont. In the most recent matchup back in 2019, the Big Green defeated the Catamount by a final score of 22-6.

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

However, Vermont is having an impressive season with a recent win over New Hampshire as the latest victory on the ledger. Midfielder Ava Vasile was named America East Offensive Player of the Week following a career-high six goals in Saturday’s victory. The win also clinched UVM an America East playoff berth for the second consecutive season and it marked the third time in program history that the Catamounts reached the 10-win mark.

Dartmouth, on the other hand, is coming off a 17-5 loss to No. 12 Princeton despite two goals apiece from Katie Elders and Katina Christensen.

The twin-state rivalry will resume when Dartmouth hosts Vermont on Wednesday night.

