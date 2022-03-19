Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Maryland in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Terps take on Virginia in a rematch of the 2021 national championship.

In a clash of the top two teams in the nation who are both undefeated on the season, No. 1 Maryland (6-0) hosts No. 2 Virginia (6-0) at Audi Field on Saturday afternoon.

The game is a rematch of the 2021 NCAA National Championship which Virginia won 17-16, while the Terps hold a slight edge with a 47-46 record against Virginia in Program history.

How to Watch Virginia at Maryland in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Virginia at Maryland game on fuboTV:

Riding a six-game win streak, Maryland is coming off a 24-6 drubbing of UAlbany. The 24 goals were the team’s most since defeating Radford 26-3 in March of 1995. Maryland is the top-ranked scoring offense in the nation with 17.5 goals per game while Virginia is second (17.3).

As for Virginia, they too have won their first six games of the season, including a 15-11 win over ACC rival North Carolina in their last game action. The Cavaliers defense held the Tar Heels to just one second-half goal, after UNC led at halftime 10-9.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Virginia at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
