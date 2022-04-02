How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 2 Boston College looks for its 11th win of the season against Virginia Tech in this women's college lacrosse matchup.

After notching its 10th win of the season on Wednesday, No. 2 Boston College (10-1) will host ACC rival Virginia Tech (8-5) on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

With their lone loss of the season coming against No. 1 North Carolina earlier this month, the Eagles have bounced back with two consecutive wins. Most recently, they rolled against Dartmouth by a score of 16-5, led by a seven-point performance from Caitlynn Mossman.

As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies fell to top-ranked North Carolina by a score of 20-8 last weekend. Sarah Lubnow’s hat trick wasn’t enough when UNC went on a seven-goal run in the second quarter to seize control of the game, with five different Tar Heels finishing with hat tricks.

The Eagles have won three straight games over the Hokies, including a 21-11 win over Virginia Tech last season, and are 16-5 in the series overall.

The defending national champions will look to keep pace with North Carolina at the top of the Top 25 polls when it hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

