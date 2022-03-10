Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Virginia has just about doubled up every opponent it's faced through five games this season. Will the Cavaliers be able to keep that going against No. 11 North Carolina?

Thursday's early-season ACC lacrosse matchup is a big one, with No. 2 Virginia traveling to play No. 11 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Cavaliers have been nothing short of dominant through five games, but the Tar Heels represent their toughest test yet in this young season.

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Virginia vs. North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A narrow 11-10 win over High Point early in the season is the most competitive game the Cavs have played this year, and there isn't really a close second. In its other four wins, including one over a ranked Syracuse team, Virginia has either doubled up its opponent or finished within one goal of doing so.

Last time out, Virginia topped Johns Hopkins 19-8. Junior attackman Connor Shellenberger led the team with eight points (three goals, five assists), and paces the Cavaliers this season with 22 points in five games. The primary benefactor of his passing was junior attackman Payton Cormier, whose six goals in the game increased his team-leading season total to 18.

UNC comes into this game 5-1, scoring double-digit goals in every game except for a mid-February loss to Ohio State. The Tar Heels have beaten back-to-back ranked opponents in then-No. 13 Johns Hopkins two weeks ago, then-No. 20 Denver on Saturday. 

That Denver win included a comeback by UNC, after falling down 16-14 with 10 minutes to go. The Tar Heels scored the final three goals of the game, picking up the 17-16 win.

Graduate attackman Chris Gray scored two of his six goals on the day in that window, part of an eight-point day. Gray leads the Heels and is second in the nation with 41 points on the season through six games.

Thursday should be a high-scoring affair between two ranked conference opponents. Who comes out on top in this ACC heavyweight bout? Tune into ACC Network Thursday at 8 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Virginia vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
