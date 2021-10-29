Skip to main content
    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    First round leader Maria Fassi (-10) has stayed at the top of the leaderboard after two days on the course, but the field is closing the gap.
    Author:

    Through 26 holes, Maria Fassi (-10) has kept her lead with a modest one-under on Thursday, but she is now tied at the top with Jessica Karlsson (-10). The rest of the field made up a lot of ground with several LPGA and LET golfers starting to rise up the board. In the first round, the course played well for so many golfers allowing for monster scores, but yesterday it was a much more modest round all around. On Wednesday, six golfers shot five-over or better and on Thursday only one round of that nature happened. How will the final round play out?

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fassi would be entering the final round today with a one stroke lead, but a bogey on the 17th hole tripped her up and allowed Karlsson to make up the difference.

    After a potentially disastrous double-bogey on the fifth hole, Karlsson looked like this might not be her day, but three birdies on the back nine allowed for her to catch up and sit tied for the lead. Neither Fassi or Karlsson had particularly strong days, especially considering their opening rounds shooting nine-under and six-under, respectively.

    The rest of the field is right there with the leaders. Lee-Anne Pace (-9) is still just one stroke behind after a pedestrian one-under on the day with Olivia Cowan (-8) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (-8) right there too.

    Anannarukarn shot five-under, the second best overall round from the field to come right back into today’s final round. She flew through the day with six birdies and stumbled just once on the 9th hole with a bogey. She is a real threat to come from behind and win this event.

    A wildcard might be Ursula Wikstrom (-7), who kept her head above water in the first round (-1), then had the round of the day yesterday (-6) to fully announce herself as a threat.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Golf Course
