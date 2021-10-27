    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With four events remaining in the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Ladies European Tour is coming down to the wire as the Dubai Moonlight Classic begins.
    The Ladies European Tour has four events left on its calendar, starting Wednesday with the first day of the Dubai Moonlight Classic.

    Last year, the tour was won by Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, who won the Race to Costa Del Sol in a runaway. The next closest golfer finishing with just a third of Pedersen's point total. This year, Pedersen is in 36th place, while 18-year-old Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand is running away with the tour this season.

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The leaders of the Race to Costa Del Sol are likely going to be the favorites coming into the tournament.

    Thitikul has played in 14 tournaments, with 11 top 10 finishes and two wins. Sanna Nuutinen of Finland is in second place with no wins but six top 10 finishes in 18 tournaments played.

    Just behind Nuutinen is Australian golfer Stephanie Kyriacou, who has one win and six top 10 finishes this season.

    With just a few tournaments left, this one will be very important to all golfers in the mix as they look to raise their point totals and chase Thitkul.

