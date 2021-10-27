Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After the first day of play in Dubai the leaderboard is congested at the top, with a one-stroke advantage for the leader in the clubhouse.
    Author:

    One day into the unique tournament played in the moonlight and Maria Fassi (-9) of Mexico has a one-stroke lead over Lee-Anne Pace (-8) of South Africa. There is a small group behind the top two between two and four strokes off the lead, with four other golfers keeping their heads above water. This is one of the last tournaments of the season for the Ladies European Tour and the Race to Costa Del Sol.

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maria Fassi holds a one-stroke lead over the field after her strong first round of play, including nine birdies and one eagle:

    Fassi took the lead after day one, but it was a bit of a roller coaster for her on the day. Her two bogeys on the front nine set her back and neutralized the eagle she struck on the 16th hole. She found her groove on the back nine shooting a -7 with zero bogeys.

    Right behind her is Pace, who shot a clean scorecard with six birdies and one eagle. Keep an eye on her play today as she could easily take control with another measured round.

    The same can be said for Olivia Cowan (-7) of Germany who shot a clean scorecard as well, with seven birdies.

    Overall the rest of the field behind those three are three golfers led by Jessica Karlsson (-6) of Sweden, Lydia Hall (-5) of Wales and Alice Hewson (-5) of England.

    LPGA standout Pajaree Anannarukarn (-3) and top overall player on the LET Atthaya Thitikul (-2) are still in the hunt. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
