Barca has yet to lose two games in a row, bouncing back each time and looking to get on a roll against struggling Andorra.

Note: Game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Andorra team.

After a 9–0 start to the season, Barca (11–2) has traded wins and losses in its last four games. Andorra (5–9) started the season 0–4 but has managed to play even since then, trading wins and losses over its last 10 games.

How to Watch Barca vs. Andorra Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Barca vs. Andorra on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barca crushed Lenovo Tenerife by 15 points, bouncing back after its second loss of the season behind Nicola Mirotic’s 18 points.

This season has been another strong one for Mirotic, the former Chicago Bull and Liga ACB MVP. He is putting up 14.8 points and 5.8 per game. Mirotic has been the engine for Barca again this year and has them in second place, just behind Real Madrid.

Morabanc Andorra is led by Clevin Hannah and Codi Miller-McIntyre, with veteran David Jelinek pacing the team.

Hannah is putting up 12.9 points and 3.3 assists on 55.6% shooting from two and 56.7% from three this season. Miller-McIntyre is putting up 12.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The all-time leading scorer in Andorra history, Jelinek is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.